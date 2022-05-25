Zelensky supported the idea of visas for Russians
25 May 2022
Ukrainian President Zelensky supported a petition demanding the introduction of visas for Russians, News.az reports citing BB-CNTV.
"I support the need to strengthen the regime of control over the entry of Russian citizens into Ukraine,"said in response to a petition published on the website of the President of Ukraine.
The Prime Minister of the country will develop the relevant provisions Denis Shmyhal.