Zelensky supported the idea of ​​visas for Russians

Ukrainian President Zelensky supported a petition demanding the introduction of visas for Russians, News.az reports citing BB-CNTV.

"I support the need to strengthen the regime of control over the entry of Russian citizens into Ukraine,"said in response to a petition published on the website of the President of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister of the country will develop the relevant provisions Denis Shmyhal.



