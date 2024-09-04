Zelensky to appoint new foreign minister
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is poised to nominate Andrii Sybiha, a senior diplomat and former ambassador to Turkey, as the new foreign minister in the largest Cabinet reshuffle since Russia's 2022 invasion.Sybiha, a deputy minister, would replace Dmytro Kuleba, the head of Zelensky’s political party, David Arakhamia, said on Telegram after the president met with the legislators.
Olha Stefanishyna, a deputy prime minister, would take an expanded role that added justice minister to her portfolio, said Arakhamia.
Oleksiy Kuleba, who works for the presidential administration, would be appointed as infrastructure minister; Oleksandr Kamyshin, the minister who oversaw weapons production would be moved to Zelensky’s office and would be replaced by Herman Smetanin, the head of state-owned arms group Ukroboronprom, he said.
State Property Fund head Vitaliy Koval would be proposed as agriculture minister, said Arakhamia.