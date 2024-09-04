Zelensky to appoint new foreign minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is poised to nominate Andrii Sybiha, a senior diplomat and former ambassador to Turkey, as the new foreign minister in the largest Cabinet reshuffle since Russia's 2022 invasion.

Sybiha, a deputy minister, would replace Dmytro Kuleba, the head of Zelensky’s political party, David Arakhamia, said on Telegram after the president met with the legislators.Olha Stefanishyna, a deputy prime minister, would take an expanded role that added justice minister to her portfolio, said Arakhamia.Oleksiy Kuleba, who works for the presidential administration, would be appointed as infrastructure minister; Oleksandr Kamyshin, the minister who oversaw weapons production would be moved to Zelensky’s office and would be replaced by Herman Smetanin, the head of state-owned arms group Ukroboronprom, he said.State Property Fund head Vitaliy Koval would be proposed as agriculture minister, said Arakhamia.

News.Az