Zelensky visits bombarded frontline city of Kherson

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the frontline city of Kherson, which continues to endure heavy Russian bombardments and drone attacks.

The city lies just a few kilometres from Russian positions across the Dnipro River and remains one of the most dangerous zones on Ukraine’s southern front, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Zelensky shared a photo of himself standing beside Kherson’s city sign and a video address marking the third anniversary of Russia’s withdrawal from the city in November 2022, the year Moscow launched its full-scale invasion.

“We are preparing decisions which should strengthen Kherson,” Zelensky said during his speech.

The president added that he would meet with local officials and military commanders to discuss new measures for defending the city amid the growing threat from Russian attack drones.

News.Az