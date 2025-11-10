Church dome catches fire in Ukraine’s Nikopol after Russian drone attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

A church dome caught fire in the city of Nikopol overnight following a Russian drone strike, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (DSNS). The attack also damaged the roof of a bank building and a residential home, though no casualties were reported.

Emergency crews said the fires were quickly brought under control. The Dnipropetrovsk region was struck by several drones, resulting in material damage to civilian infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Overnight, Russian forces carried out drone strikes on Synelnykove district and Nikopol. The dome of a church and the roof of a bank building caught fire. In Nikopol, a residential building was also set ablaze,” rescuers reported.

Russian forces have repeatedly targeted civilian infrastructure in the region. However, Ukrainian emergency services have been able to limit the impact of such attacks through rapid response efforts.

The latest strike comes after a series of Russian assaults across the Dnipropetrovsk region on November 9, which destroyed a school and injured a woman. In nearby Dnipro, the number of casualties continued to rise following a large-scale attack on the night of November 8.

Local authorities have declared days of mourning, as new drone and artillery strikes continue to cause destruction and injuries across the region.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched dozens of missiles and 67 drones overnight on November 10 — about 40 of them identified as Shahed drones — as air defense systems worked to repel the attacks.

News.Az