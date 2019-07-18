Zelensky wants to grant second citizenship to ethnic Ukrainians living abroad

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ethnic Ukrainians living abroad may soon have an opportunity of getting the citizenship of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

"The President of Ukraine instructs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to elaborate a mechanism for granting Ukrainian citizenship as the second to ethnic Ukrainians from friendly countries who seek to join the process of development of their historic homeland. Furthermore, Volodymyr Zelensky also instructs to elaborate a mechanism for granting Ukrainian citizenship under a simplified procedure to people who suffer from violations of rights and freedoms in their countries," the statement reads.

News.Az

