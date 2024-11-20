Zelensky warns Ukraine could lose war without US aid

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that his country would lose the war against Russia if the United States, its primary military supporter, withdrew funding.

The Ukrainian leader said it would be "very dangerous if we lose unity in Europe, and what is most important is unity between Ukraine and the United States", News.Az reports, citing foreign media.US President-elect Donald Trump has campaigned on a promise to end US involvement in wars and instead use taxpayers' money to improve Americans' lives.He has said he will bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end within 24 hours, without saying how."If they will cut, I think we will lose," Zelensky told Fox News."Of course anyway we will stay, we will fight, we have our production but it is not enough to prevail and it think it is not enough to survive."Asked if Trump would be able to influence Putin to end the war, Zelensky replied: "It will not be simple but yes he can because he is stronger than Putin."Putin is weaker than the United States. The President of the United States has the strength, authority and weapons, and he can decrease the price of energy resources."Many Republicans want US taxpayer funding for Ukraine to stop.Senator JD Vance, who will be Trump's vice-president, has regularly objected to providing arms to Ukraine, saying the US lacks the manufacturing capacity.

News.Az