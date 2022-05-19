Zelensky welcomes 'significant contribution' from US

+ ↺ − 16 px

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the US funding package, News.az reports citing Ukronform.

In a tweet, he called the Senate's approval of the $40m boost "a significant contribution to the restoration of peace and security in Ukraine, Europe and the world" and looked ahead to US President Joe Biden signing off the funds.

His chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said the package would help ensure Russia's defeat by Ukraine, adding: "We are moving towards victory confidently and strategically. We thank our allies."

