Zelensky will meet only with Putin, not other Russian officials: advisor
Source: Interfax-Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will not meet with any Russian official other than President Vladimir Putin in Türkiye, Interfax-Ukraine reported on Tuesday, citing Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak, News.az reports.

According to Podolyak, a lower-level bilateral meeting in Istanbul would be "pointless," as Russian ministers likely lack the authority to make substantive decisions.

On Sunday, President Putin proposed resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine on May 15 in Türkiye. That same day, Zelensky stated he would be prepared to meet with Putin in Istanbul.


