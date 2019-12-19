"Zelensky’s visit to Baku – a new stage in Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations”

+ ↺ − 16 px

The visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Azerbaijan can be assessed as a new stage in Kiev-Baku relations and the beginning of more successful cooperation, Ruslan Stefanchuk, First Deputy Chairman of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada told Report agency.

“The new spectra of this cooperation were voiced by the Azerbaijani and Ukrainian presidents, both in joint Baku statements and in bilateral meetings. In particular, goals were set for mutual investment, for further expansion of SOCAR Ukraine's activities, as well as for comprehensive expansion of cooperation in the diplomatic, economic, cultural and other fields. And most importantly, in Baku the Ukrainian president openly expressed support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and condemned the fact of occupation. In general, we well understand these problems, because the Ukrainian people also suffer from the conflict. From this point of view, Zelensky’s visit to Baku was an important event in the history of relations between the two countries,” Stefanchuk said.

According to him, the documents signed during the visit "will serve to open new pages precisely in cooperation, and will further strengthen the mutual trust of Ukraine and Azerbaijan in the international arena."

Speaking about the prospects for the development of economic cooperation, the deputy chairman noted that there are Azerbaijani businessmen in Ukraine who also expand their activities for the benefit of Azerbaijan.

“This is seen not only in the economic, but also in the socio-political arena thanks to the activities of Azerbaijani diaspora organizations in Ukraine in recent years. I can name as an example the United Diaspora of Ukrainian Azerbaijanis and its chairman Hikmat Javadov. We highly appreciative his activities,” Stefanchuk added.

