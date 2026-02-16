Zelenskyy demands U.S. security guarantees ahead of territorial concessions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the U.S. urged Ukraine to relinquish territorial claims to areas captured by Russia, offering security guarantees in exchange.
"Our American friends are preparing security guarantees. But they said, first this exchange of territories, or something like that, and then security guarantees,” he said on Monday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
“I believe security guarantees must come first.”
Zelenskyy added that Ukraine is willing to compromise, but that does not mean “we will give up our territories."
“What compromise are we willing to make? Not one that will allow Russia to quickly recover and come again and occupy us,” he said.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine had security guarantees in the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, under which Kiev agreed to relinquish Soviet nuclear weapons deployed on its territory following the dissolution of the USSR.
"We gave up our nuclear and other weapons. Many planes, dozens. We gave them up and received guarantees of security, sovereignty and independence," he said.
“In the end, we have none of those weapons, and we have no security guarantees. No one protected our independence.”
He added that any new security guarantees would only take effect after a congressional vote.
"So what's to be afraid of? I don't understand. We can sign a document with leaders on security guarantees for Ukraine. This is a strong signal to people: America will help and support, and the Europeans will stand with you if Russia comes again,” he said. “And then you can talk to the Ukrainians about what they are ready for.”
By Ulviyya Salmanli