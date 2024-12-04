Zelenskyy holds meeting with Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset, who is visiting Ukraine.Volodymyr Zelenskyy particularly noted that Alain Berset plans to visit the communities liberated from Russian occupation, where he will be able to see with his own eyes the consequences of Russian war crimes.The President stressed the importance of holding Russian criminals accountable and pointed out that a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression should be established as soon as possible.“Ukraine proceeds from the fundamental need to prosecute all Russian war criminals who have killed and continue to kill Ukrainians. There should be no exceptions, immunities or other restrictions,” he emphasized.The Head of State underlined the role of the Council of Europe in establishing the Register of Damage as part of the International Compensation Mechanism. Ukraine looks forward to the creation of the Claims Commission and the Compensation Fund and counts on the Council of Europe’s leadership in this process. The President emphasized that the Fund should be replenished with proceeds from confiscated and frozen Russian assets.The parties separately discussed the release of prisoners and the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported by Russia. The President welcomed the Council of Europe's accession to the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and noted the adoption of relevant resolutions by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.Other issues discussed during the meeting included the Council of Europe's practical assistance to Ukraine, in particular in the areas of human rights protection, the rule of law and the development of democratic institutions.

