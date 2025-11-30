Zelensky imposed sanctions against Russian charitable foundations

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Press Service of the President of Ukraine)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against a number of Russian charities, including the Zakhar Prilepin Charitable Foundation, oil companies, and Russian citizens allegedly associated with the Rubicon Center for Advanced Unmanned Technologies under the Russian Ministry of Defense.

This is stated in a decree published on the official website of the President of Ukraine.

The sanctions were imposed for a period of 10 years.

News.Az