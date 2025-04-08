Zelenskyy says Ukraine captures two Chinese nationals fighting for Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian troops had seized two Chinese citizens who were fighting alongside Russian forces, and he emphasized that Kyiv would seek an explanation from Beijing and a response from its allies.

Moscow and Beijing have in recent years boasted of their “no limits” partnership and deepened political, military and economic cooperation since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“Our military captured two Chinese citizens who fought in the Russian army. This happened on the territory of Ukraine – in the Donetsk region,” Zelenskyy said in a post on social media on Tuesday.

“We have the documents of these prisoners, bank cards, and personal data,” Zelenskyy said in a post that included a video of one of the alleged Chinese prisoners.

There was no immediate response to the claims from either Moscow or Beijing, but Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on social media that China’s charge d’affaires had been summoned for an explanation.

“Chinese citizens fighting as part of Russia’s invasion army in Ukraine puts into question China’s declared stance for peace and undermines Beijing’s credibility as a responsible permanent member of the UN Security Council,” Sybiha said.

China presents itself as a neutral party in the conflict and says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations.

But it is a close political and economic ally of Russia, and NATO members have branded Beijing a “decisive enabler” of Moscow’s invasion, which it has never condemned.