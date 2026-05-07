Zelenskyy sends chief negotiator to US for talks

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sent his chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, to the United States for discussions with US representatives as diplomatic efforts on a potential peace framework continue.

Umerov, who serves as Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, left Ukraine on Wednesday for meetings in the US, according to a Ukrainian official. He is expected to meet US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the adviser and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing Politico.

The talks come as US-mediated negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow have reportedly stalled, with limited progress in recent months. The White House has not publicly confirmed details of the planned meeting.

A Ukrainian official said the discussions will focus on diplomatic and security issues. Kyiv maintains it remains in contact with Washington, though President Zelenskyy has suggested that US attention has increasingly shifted toward the Middle East, affecting pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy has reiterated that Ukraine will not agree to territorial concessions, while Moscow continues to demand that Kyiv withdraw from the Donbas region. Ukraine insists that any settlement must reflect the current front line.

The visit also comes amid ongoing frustration in Kyiv over the pace and format of US-led diplomatic engagement, with Ukrainian officials noting that Witkoff has held multiple meetings in Moscow but fewer direct visits to Ukraine.

Despite speculation about renewed diplomatic momentum, no breakthrough has been announced, and positions on key issues remain far apart.

News.Az