Zelenskyy: Ukraine requires at least 200,000 peacekeepers for security

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that at least 200,000 foreign peacekeepers will be required to prevent Russia from launching another attack on Ukraine following any potential peace agreement, News.az reports citing foreign media .

He said this at a meeting with representatives of the International Media Council at the World Economic Forum in Davos."I support the idea of contingents as part of security guarantees. Since they have an army of one and a half million, we need contingents with a significant number of soldiers. 200 thousand is the minimum. Otherwise, it is nothing", the President emphasised.At the same time, he noted that such forces would be only part of the security guarantees that Ukraine needs.Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the number of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is 880 thousand military personnel. At the same time, the number of Russian troops in Ukraine is about 600,000.As a reminder, in December, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed his initiative for a peacekeeping force in Ukraine with French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels.

News.Az