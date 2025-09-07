Zelenskyy: Ukraine’s Cabinet building struck in Russia’s largest attack of the war

This handout photograph posted on Sept. 7, 2025 on the official Telegram channel of Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko shows rescue personnel working to extinguish a fire at the Ukrainian government building in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s Cabinet building in Kyiv was among the targets hit during Russia’s largest drone and missile assault of the war, which struck overnight into Sunday morning.

Ukraine's air force said in a post to Telegram that Russia launched 810 drones and 13 missiles into the country in the latest barrage, of which 747 drones and four missiles were shot down. Nine missiles and 54 drones impacted across 33 locations, the air force said.

The total of 823 munitions made the attack Russia's largest to date, surpassing the 741 munitions reported by the air force on July 9.

Zelenskyy said at least two people had been killed in the attack, which saw impacts reported in Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Odesa regions.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Telegram that the "roof and upper floors" of the cabinet building located in the historic Pecherskyi district in the center of the city, which is home to many government buildings.

