Zelenskyy urges EU leaders to supply long-range weapons for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called on European Union leaders to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons, after failing to secure a commitment from U.S. President Donald Trump for Tomahawk missiles.

Speaking at an EU summit in Brussels, Zelenskyy also urged leaders to finalize a plan to use frozen Russian assets, saying a large portion of the funds would be used to buy European-made weapons, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“When we talk about long-range weapons for Ukraine, we mean that the Putin regime should feel real consequences from this war,” Zelenskyy said. “I urge you to support everything that helps Ukraine get such capabilities — because it really makes a difference for Russia.”

He added that European countries also possess Tomahawk missiles, and Kyiv is in talks with nations willing to help.

EU leaders are discussing a proposal to channel frozen Russian assets into a €140 billion ($163 billion) reparations loan for Ukraine — a move Moscow has denounced as illegal.

Zelenskyy defended the idea, calling it “a model based on the idea of future reparations — holding the aggressor responsible for the damage caused.”

