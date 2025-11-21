Zelenskyy vows to protect Ukraine despite U.S. plan demanding concessions
Reuters
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for unity among Ukrainians on Friday and vowed never to betray Ukraine, delivering a solemn address to the nation after the United States presented Kyiv with a peace plan that includes key Russian demands, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Speaking in the street outside his office, a location he uses only rarely for major addresses, Zelenskiy said Ukraine was trying to preserve its freedom while retaining the support of its most important ally.