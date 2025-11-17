Zelensky set to sign historic military deal with France

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to sign a landmark agreement with France on Monday, boosting Ukraine’s air defenses, combat aircraft, and missile capabilities, officials said.

Zelensky will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to finalize the deal, which could include Mirage fighter jets, Aster 30 missiles for SAMP/T air defense batteries, and long-term plans for Dassault Rafale multi-role jets. The agreements may also cover anti-drone systems and collaboration between Ukrainian and French drone companies, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“This historic agreement will significantly strengthen our combat aviation, air defense, and other defense capabilities,” Zelensky said.

The deal comes amid broader European support for Ukraine, including $500 million allocated by eight countries last week to purchase military equipment and ammunition, bringing total partner contributions to $2.82 billion.

