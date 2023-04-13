Željka Cvijanović: Azerbaijan has always been by our side whenever there were difficulties in our country

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We have decided to open a new page of our cooperation today and start interacting more effectively,” said Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović as she made a press statement following her meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Sarajevo, News.Az reports.

“Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my gratitude to President Aliyev and his country for the help provided during the flood that occurred in our country in 2014. Our people were faced with major difficulties, and Azerbaijan stood by us then. Later Azerbaijan helped us during the coronavirus pandemic. During all this time, Azerbaijan implemented important and necessary infrastructure projects in several of our cities. A medical center was established in Banja Luka, a friendship park was built in Sarajevo. At the same time, a medical institution was established in Sarajevo. Azerbaijan has always been by our side whenever there were difficulties in our country,” Željka Cvijanović emphasized.

News.Az