Zohran Mamdani elected New York City’s first Muslim mayor

Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani was elected on Tuesday as the 111th mayor of New York City, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, making history as the city’s first Muslim mayor.

The 34-year-old Democratic socialist and Queens state assembly member secured victory with more than 50% of the vote, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Cuomo, 67, finished second with just over 40%, while Republican Curtis Sliwa garnered just over 7% of the vote.

Mamdani’s historic win comes amid a wave of Democratic successes nationwide, including Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger becoming Virginia’s first female governor, Mikie Sherrill defeating her Trump-backed opponent in New Jersey, and California poised to approve redistricting maps that would create five new congressional seats for the party.

The crowd at Mamdani’s election night party at the Brooklyn Paramount in downtown Brooklyn erupted after the Associated Press called the race in his favor. People cheered and hugged each other at the news.

In addition to being New York City’s first Muslim mayor, Mamdani is also the first South Asian mayor and the youngest mayor in more than a century.

The current mayor, Eric Adams, who had campaigned for a second term as an independent, dropped out of the race in September.

When Mamdani launched his campaign for mayor last fall, he was a relatively unknown state lawmaker. But his message, centered on affordability, along with his buoyant jaunts throughout New York City, quickly gained traction and resonated with thousands of New Yorkers. His platform called for freezing rents on rent-stabilized units, building more affordable housing, raising the minimum wage to $30 an hour, making buses free, increasing taxes on the city’s wealthiest residents and more.

