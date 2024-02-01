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2040
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The Government of Tajikistan is issuing green bonds, which is an important step toward integrating the country into the global system of sustainable climate finance, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon said.22 Apr 2026-16:57
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European Union climate ministers have approved a 2040 target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 90%, but the deal includes flexibilities that could effectively dilute the goal.05 Nov 2025-12:36
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Shusha hosted a panel session on the theme "Turkic World-2040: a conceptual vision of the future" as part of the international conference "Organization of Turkic States: towards new strategic goals in the context of geopolitical realities and global cataclysms" organized by the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), News.az reports.16 Jun 2024-02:08
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