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49ers
Tag:
49ers
49ers expected to sign CB Nate Hobbs to one-year deal
13 Mar 2026-09:46
Titans finalizing deal to hire Robert Saleh as head coach
20 Jan 2026-10:58
49ers edge Bears 42-38, clinch NFC top-seed shot
29 Dec 2025-09:02
Fred Warner secures record-breaking $63M extension with 49ers
20 May 2025-01:10
George Kittle and 49ers finalize four-year contract extension
29 Apr 2025-16:03
NFL: 49ers part ways with special teams coordinator Brian Schneider
07 Jan 2025-11:11
49ers star Nick Bosa stirs controversy by endorsing Trump during postgame interview
28 Oct 2024-11:37
From top seeds to playoff uncertainty: 49ers and Cowboys face tough season
28 Oct 2024-09:59
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