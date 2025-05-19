Yandex metrika counter

Fred Warner secures record-breaking $63M extension with 49ers

Fred Warner secures record-breaking $63M extension with 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers and four-time All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner have agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract extension, including more than $56 million in guaranteed money, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

The dealt makes Warner the NFL's highest-paid linebacker, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

It marks the second time in his seven-year NFL career that Warner has landed a contract that makes him the league's highest-paid linebacker.

It continues a productive offseason in which the 49ers have also agreed to extensions with starting quarterback Brock Purdy and tight end George Kittle.

On Friday, the 49ers and Purdy agreed to a five-year, $265 million deal that includes $181 million in overall guaranteed money, sources told Schefter.

Last month, the 49ers and Kittle agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million extension that included $40 million in guaranteed money, the star tight end told the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast.


