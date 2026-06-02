At least 20 injured in Berlin tram derailment - VIDEO

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Twenty people were injured in a serious tram accident in Berlin-Lichtenberg on Tuesday morning, including three who sustained serious injuries, according to the fire department, News.Az reports, citing Der Tagesspiegel.

Authorities said the injured are receiving treatment in hospitals, while 12 of the 17 people with minor injuries were also transported for medical care.

Emergency services were alerted to the accident in the Neu-Hohenschönhausen district at 9:29 a.m.

According to a fire department spokesperson, part of the tram likely collided with a mast supporting the overhead power line while navigating a curve near Arnimstrasse. The impact tore open the right side of the tram, and the last carriage subsequently derailed.

The first firefighters arriving at the scene activated a “mass casualty incident” alert. A total of 59 emergency personnel were deployed, the fire department said.

Henrik Falk, chief executive of Berlin’s public transport operator BVG, visited the scene following the accident.

“We are deeply saddened by the images we have seen here at the scene. Our thoughts are with the injured and our passengers. We thank the emergency services for their swift and professional work and are currently assessing the situation on site. It is clear that we will contribute intensively to clarifying the cause of the accident,” Falk said in a BVG statement.

He added that he remains in close contact with emergency responders and the BVG command center.

Authorities said recovery operations for the damaged tram are expected to take some time.

As a result of the accident, tram lines M5 and M17 have been suspended between Gehrenseestraße and Falkenberg, and between Rhinstraße/Gärtnerstraße and Falkenberg. BVG said replacement bus services have been introduced.

News.Az