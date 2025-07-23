Shares in South Korean automakers rally after US-Japan trade deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares in South Korean automakers rallied on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. and Japan had struck a trade deal that includes a 15% tariff that will be levied on Japanese exports to the United States, News.az reports citing Investing.

Hyundai Motor (OTC:) rose 6.8%, while Kia climbed 6.4%.

Source: Investing

Japan and the United States have also agreed to set Japanese auto tariffs at 15%, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday, citing government sources.

South Korea is also heading into high-level trade talks with the United States, with South Korea’s new finance minister and the country’s top trade envoy scheduled to meet in Washington with U.S. counterparts on Friday.

News.Az