Yandex metrika counter

Shares in South Korean automakers rally after US-Japan trade deal

  • Economics
  • Share
Shares in South Korean automakers rally after US-Japan trade deal
Source: Investing

Shares in South Korean automakers rallied on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. and Japan had struck a trade deal that includes a 15% tariff that will be levied on Japanese exports to the United States, News.az reports citing Investing.

Hyundai Motor (OTC:HYMTF) rose 6.8%, while Kia climbed 6.4%.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Vehicles made by Kia Motors, which is part of South Korea’s biggest automaker company Hyundai Motor, are parked at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 15, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Source: Investing

Japan and the United States have also agreed to set Japanese auto tariffs at 15%, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday, citing government sources.

South Korea is also heading into high-level trade talks with the United States, with South Korea’s new finance minister and the country’s top trade envoy scheduled to meet in Washington with U.S. counterparts on Friday.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      