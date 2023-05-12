Armenian armed forces subjected to fire Azerbaijan Army’s positions by the use of artillery pieces

On May 12, at about 18:00, the Armenian armed forces units in the Zod direction of the Basarkechar region using D-30 howitzers and mortars subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army’s opposite positions, News.az reports.

The Azerbaijan Army Units are taking necessary retaliatory measures.

The Azerbaijan Army Units did not suffer any losses.

News.Az