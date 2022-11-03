Yandex metrika counter

Armenian armed forces units fire on Azerbaijan's Army positions - MoD

On November 3, at  20:15, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions, stationed in the direction of the Bezirkhana settlement of the Kalbajar region, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.


The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in this direction took adequate retaliatory measures.



News.Az 

