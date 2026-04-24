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Beijing Motor Show
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Major automakers from across the globe are showcasing their latest electric vehicle models and applications of artificial intelligence at the Beijing motor show, which opened on Friday, with green cars drawing attention amid higher gasoline prices triggered by the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.24 Apr 2026-10:56
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China’s automotive industry is rapidly integrating artificial intelligence into vehicles, as part of a sweeping national push to transform next-generation electric cars into “self-reasoning machines,” aligned with government industrial policy.24 Apr 2026-10:50
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