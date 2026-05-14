Xi-Trump talks begin in Beijing

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A meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Donald Trump of the United States has begun in Beijing, China’s central television reported.

The two leaders began their talks with discussing bilateral and international issues, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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Trump is on a visit to China until May 15. The goal of the visit is to try to remove the differences between the two countries on issues of trade and economic cooperation and other key issues on the bilateral agenda, as well as to coordinate positions on global problems, including the conflict between the United States and Iran.

The sides are expected to raise the issue of the situation around Taiwan.

News.Az