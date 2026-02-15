Belgrade building lit in Azerbaijan and Serbia flag colors -VIDEO
Photo: Screen grab
A building in Belgrade has been lit in the colors of Azerbaijan’s and Serbia’s national flags, News.Az reports.
Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, shared the information on his X account.
“Belgrade this night,” Hajiyev wrote, attaching a video to the post.