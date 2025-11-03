Serbia detains 37 after Belgrade clashes amid anti-government protests

+ ↺ − 16 px

Serbian police have detained 37 people after clashes erupted between anti-government protesters and supporters of President Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade, following a tense weekend of demonstrations.

The unrest broke out late Sunday near Serbia’s parliament building, where hundreds gathered to demand accountability over last year’s deadly roof collapse in Novi Sad — a tragedy that killed 16 people and sparked nationwide anger. Protesters accuse authorities of corruption, negligence, and failing to prosecute those responsible for the construction disaster, which has since become a rallying point for youth activists and opposition groups, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Tensions escalated when demonstrators, many supporting a hunger strike by Dijana Hrka — whose son died in the collapse — confronted a group of pro-government supporters occupying the boulevard outside parliament. The pro-Vučić crowd has maintained a tented camp there since March in support of the president.

Both sides hurled flares as police moved in to separate them. Loud music blasted by government supporters further inflamed tempers. Video from the scene showed officers forming barriers as fireworks and firecrackers lit up the night.

The interior ministry said those arrested face charges related to disturbing public order at an “unannounced gathering.” No major injuries were immediately reported.

Sunday’s protest coincided with the anniversary of the Novi Sad disaster, and demonstrators in the city also marched through the streets demanding justice and calling for snap elections. The movement has rattled the government, which has faced growing pressure from students, civil groups, and opposition leaders accusing Vučić of eroding democratic freedoms and tightening control over state institutions.

The wave of demonstrations underscores rising frustration in Serbia, where critics say corruption, lack of transparency, and political patronage are undermining public trust. As calls for accountability grow louder, the government now faces one of its most sustained grassroots challenges in recent years.

