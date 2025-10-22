Shots fired outside Serbian Parliament, one injured, suspect detained - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shots were fired outside Serbia’s parliament building in Belgrade on Wednesday, leaving one person injured and one man detained, according to local media reports.

Footage showed armed security officers approaching a burning tent outside the parliament building. The tents were reportedly set up earlier this year by supporters of President Aleksandar Vučić during anti-government protests, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It remains unclear who opened fire or how the blaze started. Police have not yet issued an official statement.

One person was wounded, while N1 TV said a 57-year-old man was shot and is currently in stable condition.

Another video shared on social media showed a man lying on the ground with his hands behind his back, surrounded by police officers.

