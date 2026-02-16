Yandex metrika counter

Ilham Aliyev ends official visit to Serbia

Photo: AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev has concluded his official visit to Serbia, marking another step in strengthening bilateral ties between Baku and Belgrade.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

