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Boeing Aircraft
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President Donald Trump told Fox News on Thursday that China has agreed to purchase 200 Boeing jets, according to a broadcast clip.14 May 2026-23:53
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Boeing said on Tuesday it has secured a firm order from aircraft leasing company Aviation Capital Group (ACG) for 50 units of its 737 MAX jets, the manufacturer’s mainstay aircraft for the global commercial aviation market.13 Jan 2026-15:08
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Gulf Air has signed an agreement with Boeing to purchase between 12 and 15 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.18 Nov 2025-11:14
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Ryanair reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the first six months to September, driven by robust summer travel demand and earlier-than-planned Boeing aircraft deliveries. The airline posted an after-tax profit of €2.54 billion ($2.96 billion), a 42% jump from €1.8 billion a year earlier and ahead of analyst expectations of €2.5 billion.03 Nov 2025-10:30
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The British newspaper The Telegraph caused a stir by reporting that at least three Chinese cargo planes recently took off and disappeared from radar as they approached Iranian airspace. Experts say the nature of the cargo "raises serious questions" given Israel’s ongoing military operation.19 Jun 2025-08:18
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A U.S. federal judge on Monday canceled the scheduled trial of aviation giant Boeing regarding the fatal crashes involving its 737 MAX aircraft.02 Jun 2025-21:10
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