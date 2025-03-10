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Calculations
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The June 2 visit of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to Ankara may prove to be one of the most consequential diplomatic moves undertaken by Khartoum since the outbreak of the civil war in 2023.04 Jun 2026-13:04
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Editor's note: Alex Wexler is a former adviser to the Israeli Minister of Public Security. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.10 Mar 2025-00:10
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