The year of conflict: Israel's strategic calculations for 2025

Editor's note: Alex Wexler is a former adviser to the Israeli Minister of Public Security. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the view of News.Az.

The appointment of Eyal Zamir as Chief of Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has ushered in a period of heightened expectations and strategic recalibrations. Zamir's assertion that 2025 could witness a war involving Israel, Hamas, and Iran underscores a shift towards a more proactive defense posture. This perspective emerges amid an increasingly volatile regional landscape marked by both state and non-state threats. Without delving into specific policy changes, Zamir emphasized the imperative of securing the return of hostages held by Hamas since October 2023, while also maintaining focus on other regional threats, including Hezbollah and Iranian proxies across the Middle East.

Souce: Britannica

Zamir’s forward-leaning approach reflects Israel's recognition of a rapidly evolving security environment. The convergence of multiple threats—from missile and drone capabilities possessed by Hezbollah to the expanding influence of Iran in Syria—necessitates a comprehensive reassessment of Israel's defense strategies. The IDF's focus appears to be shifting towards integrating advanced technologies, enhancing intelligence capabilities, and increasing the readiness of both active-duty forces and reserves for rapid deployment. The potential for a multi-front conflict involving Gaza, Lebanon, and possibly Syria is a scenario that Israeli military planners cannot ignore.

One of the critical dimensions influencing Israel's strategy is its relationship with the United States. As a longstanding strategic ally, the U.S. plays a pivotal role in shaping Israel's military calculus. However, diverging approaches to the conflict with Hamas—highlighted by U.S. humanitarian aid and calls for restraint—have introduced a layer of complexity. Donald Trump could alter this dynamic significantly. Trump's historically unambiguous support for Israel's security objectives suggests that a shift towards more decisive military actions against Hamas and a hardline stance on Iran might be on the horizon.

Source: BBC

Domestically, the IDF's leadership changes could signify a broader transformation in Israel's military doctrine. The elevation of Zamir, known for his hawkish views on Iran and preemptive military actions, hints at a possible recalibration towards offensive capabilities. This shift could involve bolstering missile defense systems such as Iron Dome and David's Sling while expanding cyber capabilities to counter threats from Iran's cyber units. Possible reshuffles within the General Staff may pave the way for strategies that prioritize offensive capabilities and preemptive actions against threats from both Hamas and Iran. Such measures would not only redefine Israel's operational focus but also recalibrate the balance of power in the Middle East.

The prospect of intensified conflict with Hamas is particularly significant. Despite delivering substantial blows to the group, Israel has yet to achieve a conclusive victory. The ongoing threat posed by Hamas necessitates a strategy that transcends temporary ceasefires and limited operations. A comprehensive military solution appears increasingly probable, especially if American policy shifts towards a more supportive stance for Israeli offensives. The recent expansion of Hamas's missile arsenal and its ability to sustain prolonged engagements despite significant losses in leadership and infrastructure underscore the need for a decisive and possibly ground-intensive campaign.

Moreover, the challenges posed by Hezbollah in Lebanon add another layer of complexity. The group's arsenal, reportedly including over 150,000 rockets capable of reaching deep into Israeli territory, poses an existential threat that Israel cannot afford to ignore. A simultaneous conflict with Hamas and Hezbollah would stretch Israel’s missile defense systems and ground forces to their limits, making the timing and sequencing of military operations a crucial element of Israel's strategic calculus.

Source: The Soufan Center

At the same time, the broader regional context cannot be ignored. Iran's influence over proxy groups and its nuclear ambitions remain central to Israel's security concerns. The acceleration of Iran's uranium enrichment activities and the development of more advanced centrifuges have heightened fears in Israel of a nuclear breakout. Any Israeli action against Hamas will inevitably be perceived through the prism of the broader confrontation with Tehran, further complicating the strategic equation. Israel's recent military exercises simulating strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities indicate that contingency plans for a unilateral preemptive strike remain on the table.

The potential normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, brokered by the United States, also has significant implications. While such a diplomatic breakthrough could reshape the regional balance of power, it might also provoke Iran and its proxies to escalate hostilities to derail the process. For Israel, securing normalized ties with Arab states not only enhances its strategic depth but also serves as a deterrent against Iranian aggression. However, this diplomatic track is fraught with challenges, including Palestinian opposition and the demands of Saudi Arabia for concessions on the Palestinian issue.

The coming months are likely to witness significant developments, both in terms of military engagements and diplomatic maneuvering. Israel's ability to navigate this complex landscape—balancing internal policy shifts, external pressures, and the overarching threat from Iran—will define the trajectory of the conflict. As 2025 approaches, the region seems poised for a new phase of uncertainty and escalation. The strategic decisions taken by Israel's leadership in the coming months could have profound implications, not just for the immediate security environment but for the long-term stability of the Middle East.

In essence, Eyal Zamir's tenure as Chief of Staff is likely to be marked by a dual focus: neutralizing immediate threats from Gaza and Lebanon while preparing for the larger and more ominous challenge posed by Iran. This two-pronged strategy, combining short-term tactical responses with long-term strategic planning, underscores the gravity of the security dilemmas facing Israel. As the IDF gears up for what might be one of its most challenging years, the stakes have rarely been higher.

