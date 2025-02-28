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Christian Dior
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Christian Dior
Versace names new creative director after Prada takeover
Versace has appointed Belgian designer Pieter Mulier as its new creative director, marking a major step in the brand’s reset strategy following its acquisition by Prada.
05 Feb 2026-16:20
Italy court lifts controls on LVMH’s Dior Italian unit over labour practices
28 Feb 2025-18:16
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