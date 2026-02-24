Clashes erupt between Afghan, Pakistani forces along border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Local media in Afghanistan reported on Tuesday that clashes broke out on Tuesday afternoon between Afghan and Pakistani forces in the border areas, and the fighting is still ongoing.

According to sources, the clashes occurred in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province, in areas bordering Pakistan, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

RECOMMENDED STORIES What's behind the latest tension between Afghanistan and Pakistan?

Five policemen killed, vehicle burned in Kohat attack

Hüsamettin İnaç: ISIS is not returning by accident - INTERVIEW

Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs mull regional, int'l developments

Sources said that heavy weapons were used by both sides and that there were casualties. The Afghan and Pakistani governments have not yet issued any statement on the latest clashes.

Earlier, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Afghan government, said that Afghanistan would respond to airstrikes carried out by Pakistan on Sunday.

The Afghan side said that the Pakistani military on Sunday carried out airstrikes on the bilateral border areas, killing 18 people and injuring five others.

Pakistan said Sunday that it had carried out intelligence-based, targeted strikes on seven militant camps and hideouts in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border area, following a series of suicide bombings, and killed over 80 terrorists.

News.Az