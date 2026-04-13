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Claude Mythos
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On Thursday, Anthropic introduced its new AI model, Claude Opus 4.7, claiming it is an upgrade from previous versions, though it remains "broadly less capable" than the latest Claude Mythos Preview.16 Apr 2026-19:00
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Anthropic is attracting strong interest from venture capital firms, with some investors reportedly valuing the company at up to $800 billion, more than double its recent valuation, according to a Business Insider report.15 Apr 2026-09:07
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Anthropic has triggered urgent risk assessments in the United Kingdom after regulators raised concerns about potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities linked to its latest artificial intelligence model.13 Apr 2026-10:50
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