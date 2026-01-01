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Tag:
Covid-style
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The development and rollout of the Covid vaccine was an extraordinary feat that saved an estimated 450,000 lives in England alone, but significant work remains to rebuild public trust.16 Apr 2026-17:17
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Taiwan President Lai Ching-te will visit Eswatini next week, his office said on Monday, the island's last remaining diplomatic ally in Africa.13 Apr 2026-09:41
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China on Sunday unveiled 10 new incentive measures for Taiwan, including easing tourist curbs, allowing in "healthy" television dramas and facilitating food sales, following a visit by the island's opposition leader.12 Apr 2026-10:30
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Nine Indian police officers have been sentenced to death for the 2020 torture and murder of a father and son detained over a minor lockdown violation. A judge condemned the "merciless" assault as a deliberate abuse of power intended to kill, delivering a landmark verdict in a case that sparked nationwide protests against police brutality.07 Apr 2026-10:53
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U.S. traffic deaths last year fell to the lowest number since 2019 after a sharp rise in road fatalities during the COVID pandemic.01 Apr 2026-22:14
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Experts are tracking a highly mutated strain of COVID-19 that had previously gone undetected but has now been identified in Michigan.26 Mar 2026-18:35
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A new COVID-19 variant, BA.3.2—nicknamed “Cicada”—is attracting attention from health officials in the United States and internationally.26 Mar 2026-01:18
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The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has decided to extend the special quarantine regime in the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its potential consequences.16 Mar 2026-12:35
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