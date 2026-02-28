Mauritius suspends diplomatic relations with Maldives

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Republic of Mauritius has suspended all diplomatic relations with the Republic of Maldives with immediate effect, according to a communique issued Friday by the Mauritian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade.

According to the communique, the decision follows a recent stand taken by the Maldivian government, "whereby it no longer recognizes the sovereignty of the Republic of Mauritius over the Chagos Archipelago, its territorial integrity and is now objecting to the Agreement between Mauritius and the United Kingdom, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The communique said that the decision reflects the commitment of Mauritius to safeguard its national interest and uphold the principles of sovereignty and respect of the UN Charter, international law, peace and stability in the region.

News.Az