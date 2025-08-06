Russia arrests former satellite engineer for allegedly passing secrets to U.S.

Russia arrests former satellite engineer for allegedly passing secrets to U.S.

A Russian man accused of leaking sensitive satellite technology to the United States has been arrested on charges of high treason, a court in Kaliningrad announced on Wednesday.

According to a statement released via Telegram, the suspect—identified only as “O”—is a former employee of a company that develops electronic engines for space satellites. Authorities allege he gathered and stored classified information related to the firm’s technology on behalf of U.S. intelligence agencies between July 2021 and December 2023, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The court has placed the suspect in pre-trial detention until September 30. If convicted, he faces a possible life sentence under Russia’s treason laws.

Russian officials have not released further details on the case, which comes amid heightened tensions between Moscow and the West, particularly in the areas of defense and space technology.

News.Az