EU Commission to create new intelligence unit under von der Leyen

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Commission has begun plans to establish a new intelligence body directly overseen by President Ursula von der Leyen, aimed at improving coordination and the use of data from EU member states’ national intelligence services, according to the Financial Times.

The unit, to be created within the Commission's Secretariat-General, will bring together experts from national intelligence agencies to focus on joint data collection and analysis to meet the EU’s security needs. The initiative comes amid Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and statements by U.S. President Donald Trump suggesting a potential reduction in American support for European security, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Some EU diplomatic service representatives, who oversee the Intelligence and Situation Center (Intcen), have expressed concern that the new body could duplicate functions and weaken existing structures. Discussions are ongoing, and no official timeline for the unit’s launch has been set.

Von der Leyen has emphasized the threat posed by Russia, calling President Putin a “predator” targeting Europe through hybrid attacks, including cyber operations. The new intelligence initiative is part of a broader EU reassessment of security capabilities amid rising global threats.

News.Az