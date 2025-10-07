Germany says EU sanctions permit limited private money transfers to Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Germany’s foreign ministry told Iran International that the European Union's reimposed sanctions on Iran include financial restrictions but still permit limited personal money transfers.

“The measures contain restrictions in the financial sector, but provide exceptions, thresholds or authorizations to enable certain transactions, for example money transfers with Iranian persons in limited amounts as well as certain private transactions,” the ministry said in a written response to a query on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Iranian media.

It added that EU sanctions regulations are directly applicable in Germany and that Berlin has not introduced additional national restrictions. “Possible further measures taken by banks or other private actors on their own responsibility are not necessarily based on sanctions law,” the ministry said.

The EU sanctions were restored last month after Britain, France and Germany triggered the United Nations “snapback” mechanism over what they called Iran’s repeated breaches of the 2015 nuclear deal. Six previous Security Council resolutions on Iran’s nuclear and missile activities were reinstated, along with autonomous EU measures.

Last week, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said the return of sanctions was unavoidable because of Tehran’s actions, adding that “Iran must never come into possession of a nuclear weapon.”

Iran has rejected the sanctions as illegal and said it will not recognize any attempt to revive measures that expired under Resolution 2231.

