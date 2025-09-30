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Fatah-ii Missile
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The Pakistan Army on Tuesday carried out a successful training launch of the newly inducted Fatah-4 cruise missile, capable of striking targets up to 750 kilometers away, the military’s media wing reported.30 Sep 2025-17:44
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Pakistan on Monday conducted a successful training launch of a Fatah Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres as part of ongoing “Ex INDUS”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.05 May 2025-12:38
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