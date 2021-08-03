News.az
News
Firefighting
Tag:
Firefighting
Last group of Azerbaijani firefighters returns home from Turkey
19 Aug 2021-10:57
Azerbaijani firefighters continue to fight forest fires in Turkey
(PHOTO/VIDEO)
11 Aug 2021-20:19
Azerbaijani firefighters actively involved in extinguishing fires in Turkey
(PHOTO/VIDEO)
10 Aug 2021-09:49
Another group of Azerbaijani firefighters arrives in Turkey to extinguish forest fires
07 Aug 2021-09:26
196 out of 208 fires contained in Turkey: Erdogan
06 Aug 2021-18:13
Azerbaijani firefighters protecting power plants in Turkey from fire spread
(PHOTO/VIDEO)
05 Aug 2021-22:17
Azerbaijan sends third group of Emergency Ministry firefighters to Turkey
05 Aug 2021-12:43
Most important support in extinguishing forest fires in Turkey was provided by Azerbaijan - Erdogan
05 Aug 2021-09:55
Azerbaijan sends amphibious aircraft BE-200CS to Turkey
(PHOTO)
05 Aug 2021-09:10
Azerbaijani firefighters actively involved in extinguishing fires in Turkey
(PHOTO/VIDEO)
03 Aug 2021-21:38
