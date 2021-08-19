Last group of Azerbaijani firefighters returns home from Turkey

Last group of Azerbaijani firefighters returns home from Turkey

The last group of fire fighting and rescue forces of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations returned home from Turkey.

The firefighting and rescue forces of the ministry, which were sent to Turkey by instruction from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to fight wildfires, had been returning home in groups since August 16, the ministry told News.Az.

The first two groups of Azerbaijani firefighters returned from Turkey on August 16.

