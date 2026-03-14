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Tag:
Fuel Shortages
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Cuba's fuel shortages are disrupting the distribution of humanitarian aid handled by the Catholic Church and international organizations, as the island's essential services continue to decline.13 Apr 2026-22:32
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Hundreds of petrol stations across Ireland have run out of fuel as protests over rising prices continue for a fifth consecutive day.11 Apr 2026-12:59
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Australia’s Energy Minister, Chris Bowen, stated that rural and regional areas are experiencing "real and unacceptable shortages" of fuel, driven by the surge in global oil prices due to the US-Israel war with Iran.14 Mar 2026-11:33
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