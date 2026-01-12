Azerbaijan continues fuel shipments to Armenia via Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has sent another shipment of 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline to Armenia. The 18-car train carrying the fuel departed from Balajari station in Baku on Sunday and is en route to Armenia, transiting through Georgia

Earlier this month, on January 9, shipments from Balajari included 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel — a total of 2,698 tons transported in 48 railcars, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Previous deliveries include 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline sent to Armenia on December 18, 2025.

These ongoing shipments underscore the continued energy trade between Azerbaijan and Armenia, facilitated via Georgian transit routes.

